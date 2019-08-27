Power of Six: The Year of Pay It Forward

2019 is the year of ‘Pay it Forward’ at Alpha Media. Together with our ‘Power of Six’ sponsors, we will highlight an area non-profit each month. The goal is to showcase the people making a difference in this community…..and highlight the events and fundraising efforts of these organizations. In addition to our non-profit of the month, the Alpha Media Mankato team will be raising awareness and visibility for the events and organizations that define Mankato’s quality of life, spirit of giving and paying it forward. We’re able to do provide these community services because some of Mankato’s best and brightest stepped up and provided these appearances and non-profit showcases. We thank the generous support of the ‘Power of Six’ sponsors: Snell Motors, Eide Bailly, Re Max Dynamic Agents, Profinium, and McGowan Water Conditioning.
Feeding Our Communities Partners has a mission to engage our community in solving youth hunger. We envision a community in which hunger is not a barrier to success and believe that feeding hungry tummies allows for hungry and active minds during the school day.
FOCP fulfills this mission primarily through the work of the BackPack Food Program (serving elementary students) and Power Pack Program (serving middle school students). These programs provide youth hunger relief when access to food may not otherwise be possible and collectively serve over 900 students each week at 21 public schools within 5 school districts in the greater Mankato Area.
Get Involved! Help assemble our food packs at BackPack Central! It’s easy and fun. Packing sessions usually last about an hour. Kids who are 8 years of age or older can sign up! Kids younger than 8 years of age are more than welcome to attend but please refrain from signing them up. There will also be several opportunities to volunteer at special events throughout the year, too. There are several ways to donate to FOCP, online, by pledging a monthly gift or in person. Learn more about how to give to FOCP here.