Power Of Six
Due To The Overwhelmingly Positive Response From Our 2019 Year Of ‘Pay It Forward’ At Alpha Media, We Are Pleased To Announce That The Power Of 6 Program Will Continue In 2020. Together With Our ‘Power Of Six’ Sponsors, We Will Highlight An Area Non-Profit Each Month. The Goal Is To Showcase The People Making A Difference In This Community…..And Highlight The Events And Fundraising Efforts Of These Organizations. In Addition To Our Non-Profit Of The Month, The Alpha Media Mankato Team Will Be Raising Awareness And Visibility For The Events And Organizations That Define Mankato’s Quality Of Life, Spirit Of Giving And Paying It Forward. We’re Able To Do Provide These Community Services Because Some Of Mankato’s Best And Brightest Stepped Up And Provided These Appearances And Non-Profit Showcases. We Thank The Generous Support Of The ‘Power Of Six’ Sponsors: Re Max Dynamic Agents, Profinium, Federated Insurance, And Mankato Clinic.
