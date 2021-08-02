Powerball adding Monday drawings

Powerball players will soon get to extra drawing to start their week.

A new Monday night drawing will be added to the current lineup of Powerball drawings, which are held on Wednesday and Saturday nights. The first Monday night drawing will be held August 23rd at 9:59 p.m.

Players can watch the Monday night drawings live online at a new live Powerball stream.

The Powerball Product group anticipates that adding the Monday drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots, according to a press release.