Powerball Announces Delay To Record-Breaking $1.9B Drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Powerball announced Monday night that the record-breaking $1.9 billion drawing “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.” Powerball said in a statement that it “has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.” No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.