The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.9 billion, the largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

No one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing, but three Minnesotans are $50,000 richer. Winning tickets were sold in Plymouth, Outing, and Apple Valley.

Monday’s drawing at 10:30 p.m. will be the 41st drawing without a winner. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m.