The Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $575 million after Monday’s drawing yielded no winner.

Monday’s numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33, 48. The Powerball number is 22 and Powerplay number was 2.

Although no one won the jackpot, two $1 million tickets were sold; one in Texas, the other in Connecticut. A ticket sold in Montana had a Powerplay and won $2 million

The last time the jackpot was paid out was on Oct 4, when a ticket worth more than $699 million was purchased in California.

The next drawing is Wednesday night. The top prize carries an estimated $409 million cash option.