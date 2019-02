90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry has suffered a “massive stroke.”

TMZ reports that paramedics responded to his home in Sherman Oaks, California yesterday (Wednesday) morning, and that he’s in a local hospital. There’s no word on the 52-year-old’s condition.

Luke had been filming scenes for Riverdale lately. He’d yet to sign on for the 90210 reboot.

Photo courtesy: wikicommons

