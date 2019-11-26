Pre-Thanksgiving whopper could deliver up to 10 inches of snow

(Mankato, MN) – A winter storm watch has been issued for the majority of southern Minnesota as the region braces for its first winter storm of the season.

The pre-Thanksgiving whopper is expected to dump up to 10 inches of snow on Mankato and surrounding areas. Blue Earth, Nicollet, Brown, Watonwan, Waseca, and Cottonwood counties are all included in the watch, which is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday night to noon on Wednesday.

Forecasters say the Mankato area is in line to receive 6 to 10 inches of accumulating snow Tuesday. Gusty winds up to 35 miles per hour could make for difficult driving conditions for those planning to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The storm should wrap up on Wednesday afternoon, but the snow doesn’t appear to be done for the week. Black Friday could turn into White Friday, as the National Weather Services forecasts a 70 percent chance of snow Friday afternoon, and snow Friday night.

Over the weekend: Saturday is expected to be blustery, with 30 mile per hour winds, rain, and snow, while Sunday carries a 50 percent chance of snow and gusty northwestern winds.

