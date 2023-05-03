Pregnant Mom Forced To Clean Up Airplane Aisle

A pregnant mom on a United Airlines flight with her two young daughters is slamming the airline after she says the flight attendants made her clean up the mess her kids made in the aisle. Sydney Rae Bass, the wife of Major League pitcher Anthony Bass and sister of country singer Jesse James Decker, claims she was forced to get on the floor and pick up pieces of popcorn that her daughters — ages five and two — had dropped. Bass is five months pregnant. Her husband, who plays for the Toronto Blue Jays, tweeted, “The flight attendant at United just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!”

The reaction on social media has been mixed. Some agree with Bass that the flight crew was wrong to insist that she get on the floor and pick up the mess, while others disagree and say the mom is responsible for her kids and she’s wrong for expecting someone else to clean up their mess.

What do you think?