President Biden Announces Nuclear-Powered Submarines For Australia

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia and the United Kingdom have announced that Australia will buy nuclear-powered attack submarines from the U.S. to modernize its fleet.

The agreement comes as concerns grow about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

President Biden flew to San Diego on Monday for talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before they announced the submarine deal with Australia.

President Biden stressed that the submarines will not have nuclear weapons.

The announcement is part of a three-day West Coast trip for Biden.

He will stop in Monterey Park, California, and Las Vegas, before arriving back at the White House late Wednesday.