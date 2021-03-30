President Biden Unveils Diverse First List Of 11 Federal Judicial Nominees

(Washington, DC) — President Biden is out with his first list of nominees to the federal bench. A White House statement says the eleven prospective judges have diverse backgrounds and are highly qualified. Nine of the eleven are women and several are women of color. Another nominee would be the first Muslim American to serve on a U.S. District Court. The President aims to elevate U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the appellate court level in Washington, DC. If confirmed by the Senate, she would succeed Merrick Garland. Garland is now the U.S. attorney general.

Jackson is thought to be a likely contender to be the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court should the next vacancy occur during a Democratic presidential administration.