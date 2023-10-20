President Makes Primetime Address Regarding Israel And Ukraine

Washington, DC. — In his address from the White House on Thursday night, President Biden urged Congress to pass $100 billion in supplemental funding. This funding includes support for Israel and Ukraine, with an emphasis on national security interests. The breakdown of the funding request includes $60 billion for Ukraine and replenishing U.S. stockpiles, $14 billion for Israel, $10 billion for humanitarian efforts, $14 billion for the U.S. border with Mexico, and $7 billion for the Indo-Pacific region. However, detailed information regarding the supplemental request has not been released by the White House at this time.

President Biden emphasized the importance of American leadership, alliances, and values, stating that they are vital for global stability and U.S. security. He also addressed the ongoing conflict in Israel and stressed the need to support both Israel and Ukraine, citing the potential consequences of not doing so, including increased chaos and threats to America and the world.

The President acknowledged the challenges in Congress, emphasizing the importance of unity and not letting partisan politics interfere with national responsibilities. He also reaffirmed the United States’ strong commitment to Israel while highlighting the importance of peace and condemning displays of hatred against Jews, Muslims, or Palestinians in the United States.

President Biden had been working on this speech throughout the week, including during his return from Israel, where he announced a $100 million aid package for civilians in Gaza and the West Bank. However, passing this aid in Congress is currently stalled due to the lack of an elected House speaker.

The President expressed concern for the victims in Israel and Gaza, including American citizens, and mentioned efforts to get them out. He also discussed ongoing airstrikes on Gaza and the provision of humanitarian aid, with the condition that Hamas allows its delivery.

Regarding his planned meeting with Arab leaders in Jordan, it was canceled by Jordan’s foreign minister, leading to the cancellation of that part of his Middle East trip.