President’s Day: What’s open, what’s closed

Monday, February 15 is President’s Day, a federal holiday, which means government-run businesses have the day off, while many local businesses opt to stay open.

All county government service buildings will be closed for the federal holiday, including all county courthouses and the Mankato Driver and Exam Station. The U.S. Postal Service is also closed and will not be delivering mail.

Public schools and most private schools are shut down for President’s Day, but some schools use this day to make up for unexpected missed days or activities.

Retail stores make their own schedule in regards to shutting down for federal holidays, so it’s best to call ahead to get the schedule for a specific store.

Here are a few specifics from the cities of Mankato & North Mankato:

Mankato

CLOSED – City offices

Garbage and recycling pickup will continue as scheduled.

Online 24-hour services will be available

North Mankato

CLOSED – City Hall and the North Mankato Taylor Library.

Garbage and recycling collection will continue as scheduled.