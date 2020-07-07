Prevent Summer Pests!

Here’s what to plant in your yard to ward off two of the most common summer insects…

First, for mosquitoes, you want to attract hummingbirds… Because the hummingbirds will eat the mosquitoes! So plant tubular flowers, like petunias or daylilies, to attract them. Or, you can attract hummingbirds by making your own nectar and leaving it out on your patio. Just mix 1 part table sugar with 4 parts warm water. You can put it in a bird feeder – or even just a red Solo cup. Then cut little holes just above the water line for the birds to dip their beaks in.

So what if your garden is overrun with slugs, eating all your plants? Try attracting fireflies! They snack on slugs! Now, fireflies like to hide during the day. So consider planting tall wildflowers or grasses near the edge of your garden. That’ll give fireflies a place to hide during the day. Then they’ll come out at night to eat the slugs.