Price It BEFORE You Put A Ring On It
May 11, 2023 4:48AM CDT
Engagement rings can cost a bundle, but you’ll pay a lot more depending on where you live. According to a survey from Wisevoter, Washington state came out with the highest national average — $10,109 compared to the $3,005 spent in South Dakota.
The priciest rings in America can be found in:
- Washington
- California
- Illinois
- Kansas
- New York
And if you’re looking for a bargain, do your ring shopping in:
- South Dakota
- Delaware
- Utah
- Maine
- Mississippi