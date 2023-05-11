River 105 River 105 Logo

Price It BEFORE You Put A Ring On It

May 11, 2023 4:48AM CDT
Getty Images

Engagement rings can cost a bundle, but you’ll pay a lot more depending on where you live. According to a survey from Wisevoter, Washington state came out with the highest national average — $10,109 compared to the $3,005 spent in South Dakota.

The priciest rings in America can be found in:

  1. Washington
  2. California
  3. Illinois
  4. Kansas
  5. New York

And if you’re looking for a bargain, do your ring shopping in:

  1. South Dakota
  2. Delaware
  3. Utah
  4. Maine
  5. Mississippi

