Primary voters choose Haack, Dehen for Nicollet County Commissioner candidates

Primary voters yesterday chose David Haack and Mark Dehen as candidates for the Nicollet County Commissioner special election.

The primary eliminated candidate Kenneth DeWitte.

Haack and Dehen are vying to represent the third district, which is comprised of North Mankato voters in precincts one, two, and three.

Haack was previously a Nicollet County Commissioner for 12 years. He was a long-time North Mankato employee.

Dehen is currently North Mankato’s mayor, a position he’s held for 12 years.

The special election to replace Commissioner Denny Kemp, who died last year, will take place April 12.