Pringles and Wendy’s Partner to Create New Baconator Chips

When two major brands come together, the outcome has to be pure magic, right? We haven’t even tasted Pringles’ collaboration with Wendy’s yet, but we’re already prepared to stock up on many, many tubes. Say hello to the new Pringles Wendy’s Baconator chips!

A regular Baconator from Wendy’s consists of a half-pound of beef, American cheese, six pieces of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo. So how do you cram all of those elements into a single chip? Well, that’s a question for Pringles, but we’re excited to see if they’ve successfully done it.

It appears that there is only one picture of the new limited-edition Pringles Wendy’s Baconator chips. Instagram account @ryanblashka found them at Festival Foods, a grocery store that operates throughout Wisconsin. Many brands test out products in select markets before a wider rollout, so let’s hope that’s what’s happening here and we’ll be able to find them in no time.

Since there are a lot of ingredients in a Baconator, it’ll be interesting to see which flavors the chips taste most like. Will they have a strong bacon flavor? Or maybe there’s more of a taste of American cheese? Or maybe it’ll be a balanced combination of all of them? We’re so ready to find out, and fast, because they’re only available for a limited time.

