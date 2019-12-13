Pringles Is Releasing a Pickle Flavor Thanks to RICK AND MORTY

Pringles announced that they are partnering with Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty to make the most epic chip ever: the Pickle Rick Pringles. This limited-edition flavor is being released just in time for Super Bowl, and yes, you can expect a commercial during the second quarter of the big game.

The chips are inspired by the most famous (and award-winning) episode of the cult-hit cartoon, “Pickle Rick.” In the episode, Rick turns himself into a pickle to prove to Morty he can survive as a pickle…and to avoid going to family therapy, naturally.

“We’re very thoughtful about who we partner with around Rick and Morty and we couldn’t be more pleased with our new relationship with Pringles,” said Jill King, senior vice president, marketing and partnerships, Adult Swim. King also hinted that the partnership will last all year long in “really exciting ways.”

You will be able to taste the Pickle Rick Pringles hitting shelves on Feb. 2. We can already hear Rick saying, “I’m Pringle Rick!”

