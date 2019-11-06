Pringles Is Releasing Turducken-Flavored Chips for Thanksgiving

Want the glorious flavor of roasted meats this Thanksgiving without the hassle of actually cooking them? Pringles has once again come to the rescue.

The Pringles Friendsgiving Feast Turducken Kit is back for the third year and just might be tastier than ever. This time it comes with three kinds of bird-flavored chips — Turkey, Duck, and Chicken — along with Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, and Pumpkin Pie flavors that are all packed into the same tray. The meats can be stacked together, which is where the “Turducken Stack” comes into play to help recreate that flavor of the famous meaty Thanksgiving creation.

In 2018, the Pringles Thanksgiving Kit included only three flavors — turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie — and the year before that, the kit wasn’t even available to the public.

“We pride ourselves on offering consumers insanely accurate flavors with endless stacking possibilities,” said Gareth Maguire, Senior Director of Marketing for Pringles. “For our third year, we created the perfect kit for those who are infatuated with the Thanksgiving meat masterpiece that is the almighty Turducken.”

A limited number of Pringles Friendsgiving Feast Turducken Kits will go on sale exclusively online this Thursday, November 7 at noon EST. You’ll find them on the Kellogg’s store website for $15.99.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook