      Weather Alert

Prior Lake school board members walk out after confrontation

Nov 23, 2021 @ 10:23am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of a school board in the Minneapolis suburb of Prior Lake walked out of a special meeting as they were confronted by activists who said racism permeates the school district.

Students and activists have pushed the board to take action since a video emerged earlier this month of two students using a racial slur to harass a Black student, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

A special meeting to address the issue became raucous. Four board members walked from the room after Twin Cities activist Lavish Mack yelled and used profanities.

 

Connect With Us Listen To Us On