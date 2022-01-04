Prison inmate charged with sex crimes

A Minnesota prison inmate is accused of writing sexually explicit letters to a teen with whom he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship prior to his incarceration.

Donald Alexander Moore-Pargo, 21, of the Rush City Correctional Facility, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, Moore-Pargo had “an ongoing sexual relationship” with a female in Mankato before he was incarcerated in November 2020.

The complaint says the teen is currently over the age of 16, but was between the ages of 13 and 15 when the abuse occurred. Moore-Pargo was over the age of 19 at the time, says the complaint.

“Moore-Pargo admitted to an investigator that he and the minor child had participated in sexual intercourse approximately ten times, with the last incident being near the end of January 2020,” says the complaint. “The minor reported they had sexual intercourse on three occasions, the last being near end of January 2020.”

Police say the January 2020 incident was described in detail in letters by Moore-Pargo and the girl, and also during interviews with investigators.

Police believe Moore-Pargo was aware of the victim’s age at the time of the abuse.