Prison time for man who held long standoff with police in Mankato

The man who held a lengthy standoff with law enforcement in Mankato last spring will spend time in prison.

Walter Brown, 30, was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County Court.

Brown was facing multiple charges in several different cases. As part of a plea agreement signed last fall, he pled guilty to 1st-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, interference with a 911 call, and deprivation of parental rights. His remaining charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Judge Krista J Jass sentenced Brown to a 15-year, 9-month prison sentence for the first-degree assault charge, with sentences for his other crimes to be served concurrently. Brown will receive credit for more than a year already spent in jail, and since Minnesota inmates serve the final third of their sentence on supervised parole, Brown will likely be released from prison within 9 1/2 years.

In March 2023, Brown took his toddler son from the child’s mother without permission. When police tried to arrest him in April, he fled on foot and shot at the pursuing officer. He then ran into a nearby apartment, where he stayed for two days before police negotiated a peaceful surrender.

In the apartment, after Brown was arrested, police discovered two firearms, which he had been prohibited from owning for life as a violent felon.

Brown will serve his time at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility.