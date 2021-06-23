Procession for Mountain Lake marine who died in Japan

A procession through southern Minnesota will be held Thursday for the Mountain Lake Marine who died in Japan earlier this month.

Cpl Eric-John Niss De Jesus was swimming off the coast of Okinawa on June 6 with three other Marines. The men were caught in a rip current; all but Niss De Jesus made it back to shore. His body was discovered three days later.

As Niss De Jesus’ body is carried home to Mountain Lake, Minnesotans can pay their respects along the way.

The procession will travel through Le Sueur, continuing on through St. Peter to Mankato on Highway 169, then heading to Lake Crystal on Highway 60, with Madelia, St. James, and Butterfield also on the planned route, before the final stop in Mountain Lake, scheduled for 4:45 p.m.

Here is the complete schedule from Representative Jeremy Munson’s Facebook page:

Eden Prairie 2:45 p.m., Anderson Lakes Parkway (sidewalk on bridge overpass and parking at Jerry’s Foods)

Shakopee 2:55 p.m., Marschall Road (fenced pedestrian sidewalk at bridge, mall parking both sides bridge) Shakopee Legion #2 and Marine Moms members

Jordan 3:00 p.m., 2nd St W/282 (park on Frontage Rd/Syndicate St on southbound side of intersection) Reported Jordan FD and Vets Honor Guard attending

Belle Plaine 3:10 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park

Le Sueur 3:15 p.m., Wolf Motors (across from Cambria Mfg north of town top of hill) St Peter Honor Guard falls in here.

St Peter 3:45 p.m., All of Minnesota Ave thru town on southbound side

Mankato 3:55 p.m., Range St between W Lind St & Webster Ave (frontage across highway from Harley Davidson) Keith Haskell 507-835-9155 if you need directions/questions

AFTER KATO WEST ON HIGHWAY 60

Lake Crystal 4:05 p.m.: Highway 60 between Collis “C” Store and Kevin’s Mkt, Lake Crystal FD & Legion #294

Madelia 4:15 p.m., Camping World

St James 4:30 p.m., The escort will enter St. James at the 2nd exit (by Casey’s, Super 8. They will then turn left at the fairgrounds onto 7th Ave South, then left onto 1st Ave, proceeding past Memorial Park, and back out to Highway 60.

Butterfield, 4:40 p.m. in front of Caseys and NAM

Mountain Lake 4:45 p.m.