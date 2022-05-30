Procession planned for beloved Cleveland firefighter

A fire truck procession is planned for Glenn Beer, who served the Cleveland Fire Department for more than four decades.

The beloved 42-year department veteran, and retired long-time Cleveland city worker, died of brain cancer on May 18. His funeral is Tuesday.

Beer was the public works director when Cleveland Police Chief Randy Tiegs started with the force some 34-35 years ago. The two men became good friends over the years.

“He did everything,” Tiegs said with a laugh as he talked about Beer’s position with city and his love for projects, big or small.

Indeed, Beer’s obituary describes him as an inventor who had an “exceptional ability to look at something and understand immediately how it worked and how to fix it.”

Tiegs’s voice broke as he talked about how he would most miss talking to his friend in by the campfire at the lake cabin. Seconds later, he was laughing as he recalled sitting in the pool in Mexico with Beer sending texts to each other about the scantily-clad sunbathers surrounding them. “He was a very good friend, a very close friend,” said Tiegs.

Beer, who was assistant chief at the time of his retirement, was on every new truck committee, according to Tiegs. He was also instrumental in getting the fire station built. His dedication to the fire department inspired Tiegs and the fire department to organize a procession following his funeral.

“We are looking for fire trucks and fire service members to attend and help us in celebrating both Glenn’s life along with his prestigious 42 year career with Cleveland Fire Department,” a Facebook post from fire & rescue says.

Tiegs said law enforcement and EMS are also welcome to join the procession. Anyone interested in joining the procession should contact Sam Gore 507-613-8692.

Following the procession, a gathering in Beer’s memory will be held at the fire hall from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to “enjoy a catered meal and participating in some of Glenny’s favorite things like playing cards and eating Snickers bars!”

Beer’s funeral is Tuesday, May 31st at 2:30 p.m. Church of the Nativity in Cleveland, with visitation one hour prior.

“He loved the city of Cleveland,” Tiegs said. “He really dedicated his life to serving the community.”