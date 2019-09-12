Progress on Highway 99 project, but detour, work remain

(Mankato, MN) – The Highway 99 project is progressing, but the detour will stay in place for now.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that paving on Highway 99 is nearly complete, but the roadway will remain closed east of Highway 13 as crews begin working on shoulders, rumble strips, and striping.

Customers can access the Montgomery Apple Orchard on Highway 99 from Highway 13.

The detour for Highway 99 at Cleveland was removed August 20th, but work will also continue on that stretch of road. Remaining work includes paving the Highway 99 intersection with Broadway, seeding, and landscaping. Highway 99 has been seal coated, but striping work remains.

Detour maps and more information can be found on MnDOT’s website.

