Project Community Connect 2020

Project Community Connect is once again asking for your help collecting items for those in need in Southern Minnesota. The donation drive is going on now and we’re asking you to drop off things like diapers, wipes, toothpaste & toothbrushes, children’s hygiene items, body wash, pump hand soap, deodorant, shaving cream, tissues and paper towels. You can drop those items off at Alpha Media and United Way during regular business hours.

These items will be distributed to low income families at the Project Community Connect resource event April 21st at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center from noon to 4pm.

Project Community Connect is supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield, City of Mankato, Consolidated Communications, Lifeworks, Mankato Clinic Foundation, Mayo Clinic Health System, Medica, UCare and Alpha Media.