Prolific Character Actor Bill Cobbs Dies At 90

FIL - Actor Bill Cobbs, a cast member in "Get Low," arrives at the premiere of the film in Beverly Hills, Calif., July 27, 2010. Cobbs, the veteran character actor who became a ubiquitous and sage screen presence as an older man, died Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at his home in Inland Empire, Calif. He was 90. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The veteran character actor Bill Cobbs has died.

He was 90.

Cobbs became a ubiquitous and sage screen presence as an older man, acting in films such as “The Hudsucker Proxy” and “The Bodyguard.”

Cobbs’ publicist says Cobbs died Tuesday at his home in the Inland Empire, California, surrounded by family and friends.

A Cleveland native, Cobbs was a lifelong actor with some 200 film and TV credits.

The lion share of those came in his 50s, 60s and 70s, when filmmakers and TV producers turned to him again and again to imbue small but pivotal parts with a wizened and worn soulfulness.