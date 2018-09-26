Property Brothers Are Launching a Furniture Collection for Kohl’s

The Scott brothers are launching an extension of their Scott Living home decor line at Kohl’s.

On Tuesday, the Property Brothers stars announced their upcoming collaboration with the chain, which will hit stores in fall 2019. The line will feature furniture, bedding and bath, kitchen items and more home decor.

“We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Kohl’s to create a lifestyle brand that allows families to outfit their homes with our exclusive furniture, bedding, bath, home décor, and more,” Jonathan said in a statement.

“Scott Living incorporates modern, stylish home design without sacrificing the functionality and value we know families need, and we’re thrilled to work with Kohl’s to bring this to life for customers nationwide,” Drew added.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

MAKING A MURDERER Part 2 to Premiere Oct. 19 on Netflix Man Kills Protected Trumpeter Swans During Waterfowl Opener In Nicollet County Police Looking For Owner Of Dog That Bit Woman STUDY: Your Smartphone Obsession Is Depressing Your Dog STUDY: Golf Could Help You Live Longer Here’s How Much Weight the Average Person Gains in a Relationship
Comments