Property Brothers Are Launching a Furniture Collection for Kohl’s

The Scott brothers are launching an extension of their Scott Living home decor line at Kohl’s.

On Tuesday, the Property Brothers stars announced their upcoming collaboration with the chain, which will hit stores in fall 2019. The line will feature furniture, bedding and bath, kitchen items and more home decor.

“We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Kohl’s to create a lifestyle brand that allows families to outfit their homes with our exclusive furniture, bedding, bath, home décor, and more,” Jonathan said in a statement.

“Scott Living incorporates modern, stylish home design without sacrificing the functionality and value we know families need, and we’re thrilled to work with Kohl’s to bring this to life for customers nationwide,” Drew added.

