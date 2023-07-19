Proposed Rapidan gravel pit to get environmental review
July 19, 2023 9:40AM CDT
A proposed gravel pit in Rapidan Township with plenty of opposition will get an environmental review.
The Blue Earth Cunty Board voted unanimously Tuesday to order an Environmental Assessment Worksheet for the project, which was proposed by W Lorentz Construction.
The EAW petition will analyze the potential environmental effects of a gravel pit, including contamination, dust, noise, pollution, and wildlife contamination.
The owner of the property is Paradise Valley Trust.