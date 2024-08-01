Proposed US Rule Would Ban Airlines From Charging Parents Additional Fees To Sit With Their Children

(Associated Press) – The U.S. Department of Transportation is proposing a new rule that would ban airlines from charging parents to sit with their young children.

Under the proposal, released Thursday, U.S. and foreign carriers would be required to seat children 13 or younger next to their parent or accompanying adult for free.

Four airlines — Alaska, American, Frontier and JetBlue — already seat families together for free.

The Biden administration says the proposed rule could save a family of four as much as $200 for a roundtrip flight.

The government will take comments on the proposed rule for 60 days before crafting a final version.