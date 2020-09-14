Prosecutors: Chauvin used neck restraints in past arrests

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecution documents in the case against four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd show the white officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck had seven prior incidents of using neck or head and upper body restraints on arrestees, including four in which prosecutors say he went too far.

The document was made public on the same day that Chauvin and three other former officers appeared in court for a hearing on the prosecution’s request to hold a joint trial, a defense request to move the trial out of Minneapolis, and other issues.

Judge Peter Cahill took most issues under advisement.