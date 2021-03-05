Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As the trial approaches for a Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd’s death, prosecutors are putting the time Derek Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck at about nine minutes.

The time has fluctuated before. It was given as 8 minutes, 46 seconds in an initial criminal complaint, a figure that became symbolic to many in the weeks after Floyd’s death. Then a math error was corrected to put it at 7:46. But filings since then, citing time-stamped police body-camera video, now place it at about nine minutes.

It’s unlikely the evolving figure will matter at Chauvin’s trial on murder and manslaughter charges. A support group for victims of police violence also says the discrepancies won’t make a difference. Jury selection in Chauvin’s trial begins Monday.