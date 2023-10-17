River 105 River 105 Logo

Prosecutors Seeking To Recharge Actor Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting On Movie Set

October 17, 2023 3:25PM CDT
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film "Rust" on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Special prosecutors say they’re seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in the 2021 fatal shooting on a movie set in New Mexico by presenting evidence to a grand jury.

New Mexico-based prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said Tuesday they’ll present evidence to a grand jury within two months.

They said “additional facts” have emerged in the shooting on the set of the Western movie “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A coproducer of the film, Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on the set outside Santa Fe when the gun discharged, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin’s attorneys say they’re prepared to answer any charges in court.

 

