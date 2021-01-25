We have research-backed ways to protect your brain health. These have been proven to help prevent Alzheimer’s disease, according to UCLA brain health expert, Dr. Gary Small:

To start: Memorize something every day. In a study, medical students had their brain’s hippocampus measured before and after they studied for the board exam. That’s the section of the brain that controls memory. And after they studied for the exam, it had expanded substantially. But you don't need to go to medical school – you can get similar results from learning a new language, or learning to play an instrument – both of which are forms of memorization.

Another way to safeguard your brain health: Meditate for 10 minutes every day. Stress is toxic to your brain’s memory center. But meditation is one of the simplest ways to combat it. All you have to do is close your eyes and focus on your breathing for 5 minutes, twice a day.

And the number one research-backed way to prevent Alzheimer’s disease is: Exercise 3 hours a week – or roughly 25-minutes a day. It increases a protein in the brain – called BDNF – that’s like Miracle Grow for your memory centers. And in a study, people who worked out 3 hours a week turned back the clock on their brain’s age by 4 years.