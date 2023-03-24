Provide Feedback about Buscher Park Playground through March 27
March 24, 2023 10:35AM CDT
The aging playground equipment in Buscher Park is scheduled for replacement next year, and the city of Mankato is asking residents to vote online for their preferred play structures and features at Every Voice Mankato.
Other work is also planned for the park, including the addition of concrete curbing and a retaining wall. City staff are seeking grant funding to complete the project, which is estimated at about $350,000.