Provide feedback for development of Greater Mankato River Valley Trail Master Plan

The city of Mankato is asking residents to share ideas that will help develop the Greater Mankato River Valley Trail Master Plan.

Residents can submit ideas online until November 30.

Feedback can be provided on the project website by clicking the “take a survey” button. The study includes the Red Jacket, West Mankato, North Minnesota River, Minneopa, and South Route trails.

Public feedback will help create the plan, which will provide a framework to develop and improve the trail system and enhance the region’s recreational and multi-modal transportation system by creating connections between parks, cultural sites, historic downtown areas, state parks, and the state trail system.

Feedback can also be provided by email.