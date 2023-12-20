Public defender appointed to bench in First Judicial District

A public defender has been appointed to the bench in Minnesota’s First Judicial District, which includes Le Sueur and Sibley counties.

Governor Tim Walz announced the appointment of Krista Marks as a District Court Judge last week. Marks will replace Judge Arlene M Asencio Perkkio. She will be chambered in Hastings, in Dakota County.

“I am honored to appoint Krista Marks to the First Judicial District,” said Governor Walz. “As a longtime public defender, she is committed to serving Minnesotans and dedicated to fair and just outcomes. I am confident that she will bring an important perspective to the Dakota County bench.”

Marks is currently an assistant public defender in Hennepin County. She was previously a staff attorney and expungement program director at the Neighborhood Justice Center, where her work centered on community advocacy.