Public defender appointed to Fifth Judicial District judgeship

Kristine Weeks has been appointed to fill a district court judge vacancy in the Fifth Judicial District.

Weeks will replace the retiring Kurt Johnson. The seat is chambered in Mankato. Governor Tim Walz announced her appointment yesterday.

Weeks is an assistant public defender in the Fifth Judicial District, representing clients in criminal and child protection matters. Weeks is a board member of the Blue Earth County Law Library and a member of the Minnesota Women Lawyers’ South Central chapter.