Public hearing set as Mankato considers year-long moratorium on cannabis

A public hearing has been set for a potential year-long moratorium on cannabis in Mankato.

The Minnesota State Legislature is in final negotiations for a bill that would legalize adult-use recreational marijuana. Under the bill, marijuana use at home, and home possession and home growing, would become legal Aug 1. Retail sales at dispensaries are probably at least a year away.

The Mankato City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit cannabis businesses from opening in the city until January 2025, effective immediately upon the passage of the bill in the legislature.

The draft ordinance says the council “finds there is a need to study” cannabis products and businesses, and their impacts related to land and zoning, growing, sales, and distribution “in order to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of its residents.”

The public hearing will be held during the city council’s regular meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Intergovernmental Center’s Mankato Room.