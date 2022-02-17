Public hearing set for Olivia Hospital’s relocation of labor, delivery

A public hearing has been set to discuss the relocation of the labor and delivery services from the Olivia hospital to a shared regional model.

The March 1 hearing will provide a forum for the Olivia community to weigh in on the relocation, facilitated by the Minnesota Department of Health’s Health Regulation Division.

The relocation would move labor and delivery services from Health Partners Olivia Hospital to a shared regional model that would include the Hutchinson Health Birth Center, with more locations planned beginning in May of this year.

Obstetrics and pediatric care will continue to be provided by the OB/GYN and family physicians at Olivia Hospital and Clinics, as well as regional clinics.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m.

JOIN HERE USING MICROSOFT TEAMS

Meeting attendees can also join by phone at (651) 395-7448, using access code 132 350 151.

Comments or questions can also be provided on the MDH website.

Minnesota passed legislation in June 2021 requiring public notice and public hearing before the closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services, or cessation in offering certain services.