Public input sought for redevelopment of Blue Mounds State Park trailhead

Three different designs are under consideration for the redevelopment of a trailhead and day-use area at Blue Mounds State Park.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says residents can review the designs and provide comments on redevelopment plans through April 5.

The site, known as Eagle Rock Vista, is located on the south side of the park at the site of the former homestead of novelist Frederick Manfred, which also acted as the park Interpretive Center in years past.

The three design concepts provide a range of amenities from a basic trailhead structure to a picnic shelter and outdoor event space. All three concepts include deconstructing the Interpretive Center, since there is no cost-effective alternative to rehabilitate the building.

Eagle Rock Vista is home to high-quality prairie, significant rock outcroppings, and many species of snakes, all of which were considered when developing the conceptual designs for the site.

REVIEW CONCEPTUAL DESIGNS AND PROVIDE FEEDBACK