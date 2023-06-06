Public invited to participate in North Mankato’s 2023 Comprehensive Plan Update

The City of North Mankato has invited the public to participate in the 20223 North Mankato Comprehensive Plan Update.

An open house will be held on Tuesday, June 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Spring Lake Park Warming House.

Through the process, the city reviews existing trends, develops a community vision, and identifies goals for:

Land Use & Growth Management

• Housing

• Economic Development

• Transportation

• Utilities

• Parks, Trails, and Recreation

• Business Districts

• Community Design

Goals, objectives, and policies identified through the Comprehensive Plan Update will guide North Mankato’s decision-making over the next ten years.

The public will be able to provide feedback at the in-person open house and a virtual open house will be available online through June 9. Registration for the open house is encouraged, but not required.

REGISTER FOR THE OPEN HOUSE