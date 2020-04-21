Public Safety: Cigarette caused Mankato house fire

(Mankato, MN) – A cigarette started a fire at a Mankato home Monday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Mankato Public Safety said they responded just after 4 p.m. to the fire at 521 North Fifth Street. There they found the homeowner trying to put out the fire, which had worked its way into the wall of the building, according to a release.

The fire was extinguished and no one was injured.

An improperly disposed cigarette was determined to be the cause of the fire.

Damages are estimated at $10,000.