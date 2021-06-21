Public safety: Mankato porch fire appears to be set intentionally

A porch fire at a Mankato home appeared to be started intentionally, the Mankato Department of Public Safety said Monday.

Fire crews responded Sunday at 8:13 p.m. to 117 S 4th St to a report of a fire, that had been mostly extinguished upon their arrival.

Associate Director Jeff Bengston said it was a small fire that appears to be intentionally lit. There were no injuries and damage was minimal, Bengston said.

The fire does not appear to be random, but an isolated incident, say police.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.