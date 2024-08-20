Pumping Iron Is Good For Your Brain Too

Seems pumping iron isn’t just good for your muscles – it’s good for your brain, too. Studies have found that lifting weights improves your brain health and brain function, lessens symptoms of depression, and can lower your risk of diseases including cardiovascular disease and diabetes. And you don’t have to lift heavy weights or be in the gym for hours to get the benefits. Just a few minutes of weight training a day can produce results, and lighter weights and even resistance bands can give you great health benefits.