What’s better than whipped cream on top of pumpkin pie? Pumpkin spice whipped cream.

Whole Foods confirmed they will be releasing pumpkin spice whipped cream in October.

The whipped cream flavor isn’t the only pumpkin spice item making an appearance this fall. Frosted Flakes, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, and Captain Morgan are also featuring pumpkin spice flavored items.

