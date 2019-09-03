Pumpkin Who? Dairy Queen Adds Cinnamon Roll Milkshake to Its Fall Menu

Fall is upon us. Schools are back in session, September is practically here, and pumpkin spice everything is pretty much everywhere — from Starbucks to baked goods to Spam. In fact, there’s so much pumpkin spice and other pumpkin-related flavors out there that one would be forgiven for believing that it’s the only flavor of fall. Well, move over pumpkin spice. Cinnamon is here to vie for the fall flavor crown and Dairy Queen is getting in on this trend with its new Cinnamon Roll Milkshake.

According to Dairy Queen, the Cinnamon Roll Milkshake is “a classic hand-spun Cinnamon Roll flavored shake made with real milk and creamy DQ vanilla soft serve, garnished with whipped topping.” It comes in three sizes: small, medium, and large.

The milkshake joins quite a few other items as part of Dairy Queen’s fall menu, though it appears to be the only milkshake flavor on that list. The other fall menu items? Blizzards! Dairy Queen has quite a few fall-themed Blizzard offerings on its menu, including the new Harvest Berry Pie Blizzard, the Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard, the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard, and the beloved Snickers Blizzard. The Snickers Blizzard in particular is making its return thanks to fan demand.

