Puppy lost after Kasota crash now safe at home

(Kasota, MN) – An eight-month-old puppy that went missing after a car crash near Kasota last week has been found safe.

Guinness, a.k.a Ginnie, a chocolate lab that ran off after her owner was in a rollover crash was found exactly one week to the hour after she went missing, according to her owner, Brianna Oachs.

“Some amazing workers at Vetter Stone found her and brought her home to me,” Oachs said in a Facebook post. She went on to thank social media users for spreading the words of Ginnie’s disappearance. “I could never begin to repay each and every one of you for what you did to help me and my family, and most importantly, my sweet Ginnie Pig.”