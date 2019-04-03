Purina Issues Recall After “Rubber Choking Hazards” Reportedly Found in Cat Food

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling one type of its “Muse” branded wet cat food after customers found “rubber pieces that are translucent yellow with a blue backing”. According to the FDA, the pieces may present a potential choking hazard.

The affected product is the “Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy” flavor. It was sold in three-ounce cans online and at pet specialty stores across the country.

Nestle said in a statement to the FDA, “We became aware of the issue after receiving complaints from pet owners who observed the rubber pieces in the product. We have made changes to our process so this should not happen in the future.”

You can tell if your cat food has been recalled by looking at the bottom of the can for the UPC code #80941162 and a “Best By” date of April 2020. If you purchased a variety pack of food, only the Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy flavored cans are affected.

There have been no reports of injury or illness to any cats that have consumed the product. However, if you believe you’ve purchased this recalled product you’re urged to throw it away immediately or return it to your place of purchase for a refund. You can also call Purina’s 24-hour customer service line at 1-800-982-3885 with any questions.

Source: yahoonews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook