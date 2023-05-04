Purple lanes: Minnesota highway signs to honor Prince

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has honored the late pop superstar Prince by voting to dedicate to him the highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios.

The bill passed the House unanimously last month on the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death and now goes to Gov. Tim Walz, who is expected to sign.

Prince is the creator of hits including “Little Red Corvette,” “Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry.” Purple signs will soon go up along a seven-mile stretch of Minnesota State Highway 5 in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie, designating it as Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.